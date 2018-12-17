We Need More for Young People with Mental Health Difficulties – December 17th, 2018

The call’s been made by Parent Action Care Group, a new local support group for families who have a young person who’s struggling to cope with mental health issues. Joyce Russell from Ardfert has set up the group; she has a 19-year-old daughter with anorexia, who’s being treated in London due to a lack of facilities here. Joyce and Andrea Donovan, who’s a counsellor and psychotherapist, spoke to Jerry.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/0812_metnal.mp3