We Need More for Young People with Mental Health Difficulties – December 17th, 2018
The call’s been made by Parent Action Care Group, a new local support group for families who have a young person who’s struggling to cope with mental health issues. Joyce Russell from Ardfert has set up the group; she has a 19-year-old daughter with anorexia, who’s being treated in London due to a lack of facilities here. Joyce and Andrea Donovan, who’s a counsellor and psychotherapist, spoke to Jerry.