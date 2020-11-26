Joni Kelly has a relative in Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel – a private facility – which last week was taken over by the HSE on foot of a court order. Yesterday, the HSE contacted residents and their relatives to say that they are anxious to move residents who are still in Oaklands out of the facility by Christmas. Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly also speaks to Jerry.
We Need Answers from Nursing Home Management– November 25th, 2020
