Navigating the CAO and Preparing for 3rd Level – January 18th, 2021

Munster Technological University has organised a free parents’/guardians’ information evening tomorrow with education expert and author of ‘Cracking the College Code’, Catherine O’Connor. The public event is free of charge. To book, go to: https://mtuparents.eventbrite.ie

