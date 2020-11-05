As counts continue in a number of US states to determine who will be that country’s next president, Carija Ihus, chair of Democrats Abroad, Ireland joins Jerry to discuss one of the biggest Presidential elections in living memory.
Additional 46 new Covid cases in Kerry this evening
An additional 46 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Kerry this evening.The Kerry cases were among the national daily total of...
Woman charged with child sexual abuse in North Kerry is sent forward for trial
A woman has been sent forward for trial from Listowel District Court, charged with over 50 counts of child sexual abuse.The allegations involve two...
13 conditions attached to granting of planning permission to prominent West Kerry musician
13 conditions have been attached to the granting of planning permission to a prominent West Kerry musician.In recent days, An Bórd Pleanála granted planning...
Kevin Barry: 100 Years On – November 5th, 2020
Michael Moriarty from Dingle has written a book about his cousin, Kevin Barry, the 18-year-old revolutionary who was executed by the British during the...
Almost 5 Months Waiting for Driving Test – November 5th, 2020
Keelan McCarthy who lives in Killarney and studies at IT Tralee joins Jerry to discuss the fact that he's been waiting almost five months...
A Nation Holds Its Breath – November 5th, 2020
