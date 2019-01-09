What to Do if Named Person on Health Insurance Policy Becomes Incapacitated – January 9th, 2019

What can you do if the named person on your policy becomes very ill – for example, develops dementia – and can no longer correspond with the health insurance policy?  Health insurance consultant Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie spoke to Jerry.

