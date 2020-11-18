The curator of Kerry County Museum, Helen O’Carroll gives her reaction to plans for a new project to archive the smells of Europe’s past. The discussion about smells prompts Bridget in Moyvane to get in touch.
Number of COVID-19 related deaths surpasses 2,000 mark
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic has surpassed 2,000.The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths...
Ian Wright expected to provide victim impact statement to Tralee court
It’s expected that the former Arsenal and England player Ian Wright will provide a victim impact statement to Tralee District Court next week.18-year-old Patrick...
Concerns raised about future rheumatology services in University Hospital Kerry
Concerns have been raised about the future of rheumatology services in University Hospital Kerry.The current rheumatologist has announced he will resign in January.The issue...
A Problem Shared – November 18th, 2020
A mother's adult daughter lives with her. Despite living in her mother's house, the daughter is making no financial contribution or working in the...
Empty Churches in COVID Times – November 18th, 2020
Under current restrictions, religious services may not be held. Fr Pat Crean-Lynch, the Catholic parish priest of Ardfert and Kilmoyley and the Church of...
A Museum of Smells: Just Stink About That! – November 18th, 2020
The curator of Kerry County Museum, Helen O'Carroll gives her reaction to plans for a new project to archive the smells of Europe's past....