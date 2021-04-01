MTU Nurturing Kerry Enterprise – April 1st, 2021

March was Kerry Month of Enterprise and over the past four weeks, Jerry has been profiling the agencies and organisations in the county which have been supporting entrepreneurs through these difficult times. Today, he focuses on Munster Technological University. He speaks to MTU’s external services manager, Sarah Flaherty and the university’s enterprise co-ordinator, Emily Reen.
18 deaths and 761 new Covid cases but less than five in Kerry
A total of 761 new cases of Covid-19 and 18 additional deaths have been announced this evening.372 of the cases are in Dublin, with...
Fresh appeal for information on fatal Killarney crash
Gardai have made a fresh appeal for information in relation to a fatal road collision in Killarney.At around 20 to 9 on the morning...
KCC investigates significant illegal dumping incident in Castleisland
Kerry County Council is investigating illegal dumping near the Glounsharoon viewing point on the road from Castleisland to Abbeyfeale. A lorry load of general builder's...
No April Fool’s Joke: Dubs Caught Training – April 1st, 2021
Today’s Irish Independent reported that the Dublin senior football squad had broken COVID-19 rules on gatherings when they met for a training session. https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/gaelic-football/dublin-gaa-stars-broke-rules-on-covid-gatherings-with-early-morning-training-40263682.html John Fogarty...
Hospitality Pins Hopes on Dining Al Fresco – April 1st, 2021
Will the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme help hospitality and tourism businesses develop and increase their outdoor seating capacity? Orla Carroll is director of product...
