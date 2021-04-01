MTU Nurturing Kerry Enterprise – April 1st, 2021

By
Admin
-

March was Kerry Month of Enterprise and over the past four weeks, Jerry has been profiling the agencies and organisations in the county which have been supporting entrepreneurs through these difficult times. Today, he focuses on Munster Technological University. He speaks to MTU’s external services manager, Sarah Flaherty and the university’s enterprise co-ordinator, Emily Reen.

