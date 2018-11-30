The Movemeber aftermath – November 30th, 2018

‘Movember’ wrapped up last night with a massive shave off taking place in the Rose Hotel. Deirdre had a chat with Junior Loche who came up with the idea and Marisa Reidy from Recovery Haven. We also spoke to Jim Leane from Valentia who has been growing a beard for 20 years!

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Movember.mp3