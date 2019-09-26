Territory Sales Manager for Permanent TSB in Kerry Martin Lucey discusses the mortgage process and what is required for applicants.
Average monthly rent in Killarney exceeds €900
The average monthly rent in Killarney has now exceeded €900.The Rental Tenancies Board report for the second quarter of this year shows that the...
Hiring local workers for water meters installation in Kerry resulted in few protests
The hiring of local workers for the installation of domestic water meters in Kerry resulted in few protests.This is revealed in a new book...
Permission sought for community nursing unit on St Finan’s grounds
The HSE is seeking planning permission for a community nursing unit and residential care centre on the grounds of the former St Finan’s Hospital...
The Mortgage Process – September 26, 2019
IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame – September 26, 2019
Radio Kerry CEO Paul Byrne has been inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame. His induction follows his announcement that he plans...
In Deep Water – September 26, 2019
Michael Brennan, Political Editor with the Sunday Business Post. His book In Deep Water, tells the story of the creation of Irish Water and...