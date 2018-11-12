The Miracle of the Missing Windsurfer Found 25 Nautical Miles Away in Clare – November 12th, 2018

It’s a long, long way from Clare to here – not least of all, Ballybunion where a windsurfer went missing last evening. He was found safe and well in Kilkee seven hours later. Jackie Murphy of Fenit RNLI spoke to Jerry.

