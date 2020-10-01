The Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil Kerry TD, Norma Foley speaks to Jerry about the error which has impacted the grades of 6,500 students.
Call for specific management plan for Kenmare Bay
Calls are being made for a cross-departmental approach to produce management plans for sensitive eco-systems including Kenmare Bay.The Irish Wildlife Trust has released a...
Man arrested in operation targeting organised crime still being held in Tralee
A man arrested on suspicion of having committed organised crime offences is still being held at Tralee Garda Station.It was part of an operation...
Kerry libraries to receive 100,000 euro for upgrades in response to Covid-19
Libraries in Kerry will receive €100,000 to upgrade and adapt to the new health guidelines.Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin TD has announced that...
The Much Maligned Magpie – October 1st, 2020
Niall Hatch from Birdwatch Ireland discusses why many people have strong feelings towards the bird.
Daniel O’Donnell – October 1st, 2020
With the arts industry attempting to return to live events, Daniel O’Donnell joins Jerry on the show to discuss his new studio album, life...
PSO Levy to Add €45 to Annual Electricity Bill – October 1st, 2020
The PSO levy on consumers electricity bills increases by 123% from today – adding around €45 a year to their electricity bills. The levy...