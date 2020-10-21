Minister Foley on Plan for Schools During Lockdown – October 21st, 2020

By
Admin
-

Minister for Education Norma Foley outlines how schools are expected to operate during Level 5 restrictions and she is also asked about Tarbert Comprehensive School where the principal decided to close the school because of the rate of COVID-19 cases. The Department of Education intervened and said the school should reopen

