From Millennium Baby to Matriarch: Roiseen the Kerry Cow – December 7th, 2020

There was a huge reaction to Jerry’s interview on Friday with Raymonde Hilliard of the Kerry Cattle Society. The Flahive family of Bromore Cliffs, Ballybunion got in touch to say they also keep Kerry cows and that one cow, Roiseen, turned 20 last month. Jerry speaks to Mike Flahive about the immense joy he gets from keeping the breed and to Cllr Michael Gleeson who believes there should be a plaque or statue to celebrate the unique breed.