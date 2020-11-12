Military Pensions Archive: The Tale of Thomas Heffernan – November 12th, 2020





The latest release of archives from the Military Services Pension Collection unveils more stories of the men and woman who took part in the War of Independence and Civil War. One of the most remarkable stories is that of Thomas Heffernan from Knocknagoshel. His account is voiced by Radio Kerry’s Brendan Fuller.

