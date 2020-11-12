Military Pensions Archive: The Tale of Thomas Heffernan – November 12th, 2020

The latest release of archives from the Military Services Pension Collection unveils more stories of the men and woman who took part in the War of Independence and Civil War. One of the most remarkable stories is that of Thomas Heffernan from Knocknagoshel. His account is voiced by Radio Kerry’s Brendan Fuller.
Fewer than 5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry today
One additional death and 395 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.132 of the new cases...
Unclear if legal challenges will be mounted to South Kerry Greenway decision
It remains unclear if any legal challenges will be mounted against a decision to grant planning permission for the South Kerry Greenway.Earlier today, An...
€1.9 million in funding approved for Kerry schools
€1.9 million in funding has been approved for Kerry schools.The announcement was made by the Minister for Education Norma Foley, who says the department’s...
