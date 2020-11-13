Military Pensions Archive: The Fearless Peg Cahill – November 13th, 2020

The latest release of archives from the Military Services Pension Collection unveils more stories of the men and woman who took part in the War of Independence and Civil War. Killarney’s Peg Cahill of Cumann na mBan was a fearless individual. Her account is voiced by Radio Kerry’s Treasa Murphy.

