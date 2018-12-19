Mid-Kerry Childcare Facility to Stay Open for the Foreseeable Future – December 19th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Maine Valley Family Centre provides pre-school and after-school services in Castlemaine. Last week, parents received letters from the board of the family centre informing them that the service would close on December 21st. Treasa Murphy has been looking into this story after parents contacted Radio Kerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR