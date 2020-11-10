Michael Healy-Rae on John Delaney – November 10th, 2020

By
Admin
-

The Kerry Independent TD speaks to Jerry about news he’s received regarding the future of surgeries being conducted in the North as part of the Cross-Border Directive. Jerry also asks Michael Healy-Rae about John Delaney, the former CEO of the FAI, who was the subject of an RTÉ TV documentary last night

