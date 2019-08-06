Michael on Davy Fitz, Fame & Advice for Kerry – August 6th, 2019

11-year-old Michael O’Brien from Killarney has been deluged with well-deserved praise following his appearance in last evening’s RTE documentary, ‘When Michael Met Davy’. The show documents Michael’s preparation in delivering an inspirational speech to the Wexford hurlers, trained by Davy Fitzgerald.

