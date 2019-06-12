Meet the A-Team for Road Safety – June 12th, 2019

Meet the children of Muire Gan Smál Presentation Primary School, Castleisland who’s reached the finals of a national competition organisation by the Road Safety Authority. If you want to view and vote for their road safety video, go her:
http://www.rsa.ie/vote-now

