Meet Michael: The Star of the Late Late Toy Show – December 3rd, 2018

By
Admin
-

11-year-old Michael O’Brien from Killarney delighted audiences with his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday, not least, his reaction when he met his hero, Davy Fitzgerald. Michael told Treasa Murphy the reaction he’s been getting since Friday night.

