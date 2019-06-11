Meet Kerry’s New Rose – June 11th, 2019

2019 Kerry Rose Sally-Ann Leahy
Sally-Ann Leahy will represent Kerry in the International Rose of Tralee Festival in August. The Causeway woman spoke to Jerry about the contest, her work for a Chernobyl children and what makes her tick.

