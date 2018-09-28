Today we were joined by Dr Eamon Shanahan and Dr Taha who is a consultant Pediatrician and pediatric gastroenterologist to discuss stomach problems in children.
Residential centre for asylum seekers to open in South Kerry shortly
A former direct provision centre for asylum seekers in South Kerry is to reopen shortly to provide accommodation for people seeking international protection.The...
HSE to hire third consultant soon for Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services
The HSE is to hire another psychiatric consultant for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry shortly.This will be the third...
Kerry mother says son almost lost college place after Leaving Cert results incorrectly totted...
A Kerry mother says her son almost lost his place in college after his Leaving Cert results were incorrectly totted up.In 2016, Marie Shannon's...
Medical Matters | Pediatric stomach problems
Today we were joined by Dr Eamon Shanahan and Dr Taha who is a consultant Pediatrician and pediatric gastroenterologist to discuss stomach problems in...
Holy Communion Controversy
There has been a big hype in Carlow over the matter of Holy Communion. Is it time to remove preparation from the ceremony from...
350 Councillors Gather for National Conference in Castleisland – September 28th, 2018
The Local Authority Members’ Association (LAMA) is holding a two-day conference in Castleisland today and tomorrow. Kerry Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell is LAMA’s...