Medical Matters with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan
Tralee court closed following confirmed COVID-19 case
All of today’s cases in Tralee District Court have been adjourned and the courtroom closed, after a garda said he has tested positive for...
Kerry hotelier says VAT cut won’t matter unless virus is brought under control
A Kerry hotelier says if coronavirus isn't brought under control, then the VAT rate cut announced in the budget is of no use.That’s according...
Mixed reaction to budget from Kerry TDs
Kerry TDs have been having their say on the measures announced in yesterday’s budget.The reactions vary, with criticism focusing on the increase in Carbon...
Medical Matters – October 14th, 2020
Kerry Today Budget Special – October 14th, 2020
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is among the guests speaking about Budget 2021. Other guests include John Brennan of the Park Hotel, Kenmare; Sinn Féin TD...