6 new COVID-19 related deaths and 269 new cases
The Department of Health has been notified of 6 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.The Department has also reported 269 new cases of the...
Progress on restoring Kerry freshwater pearl mussel populations a highlight of Biodiversity Working Group
Progress on restoring freshwater pearl mussel populations in Kerry is a highlight of the Biodiversity Working Group.It oversees the National Biodiversity Action Plan 2017-2021,...
Two Kerry gardaí injured after high speed chase
Two members of An Garda Síochána were injured following a collision after a high-speed chase in South Kerry at the weekend.A car failed to...
Tens of Thousand Driving Tests Postponed – November 25th, 2020
The postponement of the tests was caused by the pandemic. Mayo Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway-Walsh says decisive action is needed to tackle the...