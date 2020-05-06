Medical Matters with Dr.Eamonn Shanahan
43 more deaths from Covid-19 in Republic and one additional case in Kerry
A further 37 people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic.265 new cases have also been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency team...
Minister Brendan Griffin calls for zero percent VAT rate for the hospitality sector
Junior Tourism Minister and Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has called for a zero per cent VAT rate for the hospitality sector.A number...
Smallest weekly increase in confirmed Kerry COVID-19 cases
13 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kerry over the past seven days, marking the smallest weekly increase since the outbreak began.This is according...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 6th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
KDYS Weekly Feature – May 6th, 2020
Deirdre speaks to KDYS members Emma O'Connor from Valentia and Aoife de Stac from Listowel about how they're speanding their time during lockdown, and...
Medical Matters – May 6th, 2020
