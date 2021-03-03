25 further deaths and 566 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 25 additional deaths related to COVID-19.Five deaths occurred in March, 13 occurred in February...
Castleisland man refused bail following alleged aggravated burglary in Tralee
A Castleisland man has been refused bail, following an alleged aggravated burglary in Tralee earlier this week.32-year-old Robert Quilligan of 16 Cahereen West, Castleisland...
Councillor says rewards should be offered for information on illegal fires
Rewards should be given to people who supply information to Kerry County Council leading to successful prosecutions for the setting of illegal wildfires.Burning of...
A Problem Shared – March 3rd, 2021
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val give their perspective on listeners’ concerns
Students Cock a Snook at Covid Restrictions – March 3rd, 2021
Pandemic? What life-threatening pandemic? That seems to have been the mentality of those who took part in a street party in Limerick yesterday. Labour...