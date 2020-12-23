Man to appear in Listowel court facing theft, trespassing, drug and road traffic offences
A man is due to appear in court this evening charged with committing a dozen offences in Tralee, including theft, trespassing, drug and road...
60% drop in calls to SouthDoc relating to under 6s
Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have contributed to a 60% drop in the number of calls to SouthDoc relating to young children.It...
Kerry to receive almost €28 million in funding for national roads
Kerry is to receive almost €28 million in funding for national roads.Transport Infrastructure Ireland's budget for 2021 has allocated €26.8 million for road improvements...
Kerry Heroes 2020 – December 23rd, 2020
The 8 winners of the Fexco Kerry Heroes Awards are announced on the show, each winner will receive an award designed by Louis Mulcahy....