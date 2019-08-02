Martin Coughlan, journalist with the Farming Independent, gave his observations on the protests.
Swimming prohibited on Cromane beach after bacteria found in water samples
Swimming has been prohibited on Cromane beach after bacteria was found in water samples.Kerry County Council says Cromane is not a designated bathing area,...
INTO calls for action to reduce class sizes in Kerry
More needs to be done to reduce class sizes in Kerry.The Irish National Teachers' Organisation says not enough has been done to tackle overcrowding...
New Killorglin hub to be fully operational from January
It's hoped a new research, development and innovation hub in Killorglin will be fully operational from January.The RDI Hub will be based in the...
Meat Factory Protests – August 2nd, 2019
Seeing Red over Ragwort – August 2nd, 2019
Isabelle O'Sullivan says the noxious weed is running riot on roadside verges and in fields this summer.