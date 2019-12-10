Her insurer paid out for an alleged incident involving her late son and another driver.
Fine Gael in talks to add Mike Kennelly to Kerry general election ticket
Radio Kerry understands that Fine Gael is in talks with Cllr Mike Kennelly about being added to the party ticket ahead of the next...
Kerry TD banned from asking Dáil questions for the rest of the week
Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has been banned from asking Dáil questions for the rest of the week.The punishment was handed out after the...
Nearly 1900 homes and businesses in Kerry currently without power
Nearly 1900 homes and businesses in Kerry are currently without power.According to ESB Powercheck, there are 1,800 customers without electricity in the greater Kenmare...
Legal Lowdown – December 10th, 2019
Miriam McGillycuddy, solicitor, is back with us again this month for the Legal Lowdown
Medical disclosure legislation – December 10th, 2019
Denis Naughten, Independent TD joins Jerry on the show to discuss
Terrace Talk – December 9th, 2019
On this week's Terrace Talk: the FAI revelations, Kerry’s 8 medal holders being honoured by Kerry Supporters Club, Kerry Footballer One Of The Standout Performers At AFL...