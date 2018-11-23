How to manage your money this Christmas

The ‘Money Doctor’ John Lowe talks to us about managing money and staying out of debt in the run-in to Christmas.
Health care support assistants’ vote for strike action has focused the HSE
The vote for strike action by Health Care Support Assistants has focussed the minds of the HSE in Kerry and Cork.That's according to SIPTU...
Sinn Féin leader says addressing problems in rural Ireland would be priority if in...
The Sinn Féin leader says addressing the problems in rural Ireland would be a priority if the party gets into government.Mary Lou McDonald was...
Parasite-type creatures that inspired Alien wash up on Kerry coast
The coast off Kerry has been welcoming the arrival of hundreds of parasite-type creatures that inspired the classic science fiction film, Alien.The creatures...
Thanksgiving in Kerry – November 21st, 2018
Eibhlin Henngler talks to us about Thanksgiving, which is being celebrated all over America tomorrow, but many people will also be celebrating it in...
Historian Diarmaid Ferriter coming to Listowel – November 21st, 2018
Diarmaid Ferriter is coming to Listowel as part of Writers’ Week to give a talk. He has also got a new book out about...
A lack of support for working parents
Is your boss understanding when your child is sick and you can’t go to work? A survey by Irishjobs.ie shows a lack of support...