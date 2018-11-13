MacGillycuddy’s Reeks: Allowing Access while Minimising Erosion – November 13th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Yesterday the forum which manages the range said all groups of 10 or more now had to notify them of their intention to climb the reeks. They also have to submit a copy of public liability insurance as the lands are privately owned.
Roger Garland of Keep Ireland Open gave his reaction to Jerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR