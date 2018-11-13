Yesterday the forum which manages the range said all groups of 10 or more now had to notify them of their intention to climb the reeks. They also have to submit a copy of public liability insurance as the lands are privately owned.
Roger Garland of Keep Ireland Open gave his reaction to Jerry.
Man pleads guilty to the false imprisonment and sexual assault of a woman in...
A man has pleaded guilty to the false imprisonment and sexual assault of a woman in a Kerry village.The man, who can't be...
22 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
22 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry's Emergency Department today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Nationally, there are 501...
Death has taken place of Blasket Island Foundation founding member
One of the founding members of the Blasket Island Foundation, Edna Bean Uí Chinnéide has died.She passed away on Sunday in her 93rd year.The...
Time for a Meat Tax? – November 13th, 2018
Calls have been made in the UK to introduce a meat tax for health and environmental reasons. Jerry discussed the proposition with Pippa Hackett,...
UFO Sighting in Kerry? – November 13th, 2018
David Moore of Astronomy Ireland spoke to Jerry about the sightings off the Kerry coast last Friday.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w228jJJI1UE
MacGillycuddy’s Reeks: Allowing Access while Minimising Erosion – November 13th, 2018
