Lyme disease – November 222nd, 2018

‘An international speaker is coming to Ireland next week to talk about Lyme disease and politicians are starting to take notice too! Deirdre spoke to Kerry Lawless from Tic Talk about this.’
Over €1.2 million funding for the Valentia Cable Station Restoration project
Over €1.2 million in funding has been announced for the Valentia Cable Station Restoration project.Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the...
Fianna Fáil Listowel Electoral Area convention takes place this evening
Fianna Fáil is holding its convention this evening to select candidates to run in the county council elections in Listowel next year.There are...
50th Munster Irish Dancing Championship taking place in Killarney this weekend
The 50th Munster Irish Dancing Championship is taking place in Killarney this weekend.Over 2,500 competitors from the region will take part in the event...
Kerry Footballing Great’s Nickname Sparks Security Alert – November 23rd,
You can probably guess the footballer whose nickname triggered a security alert on a flight. Yes, it was Eoin ‘Bomber’ Liston. He explained all...
Call from the Dáil – November 23rd, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, looks at the week that was in politics.
Mary Lou on Brexit, Rural Ireland & Being in Government – November 23rd, 2018
The President of Sinn Féin will be in Castleisland this weekend addressing a conference on rural revival.