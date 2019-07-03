We are Lost and Angry without our Priest – July 3rd, 2019

Jerry went to the public meeting in Kilcummin last night. Hundreds gathered to express their disappointment over the news that they are to lose their parish priest on July 17th. Fr Ger Godley from the diocese addressed parishioners and he also spoke to Jerry on Kerry Today this morning.

