Loose Lips Leo? – November 2nd, 2020

By
Admin
-

Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central, Colm Burke gives his view on the controversy involving his party leader and Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar. Jerry also hears from David Cullinane of Sinn Féin. Leo Varadkar has denied that he acted unlawfully, when last year as Taoiseach he leaked an agreement reached with the Irish Medication Organisation to the National Association of General Practitioners.

