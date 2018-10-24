A Lonely time of the year

With the clocks going back this weekend, it’s the beginning of a very lonely time of the year for many older people. The Making Connections campaign is seeking volunteers who might be willing to spend an hour with an older relative or neighbour. We spoke to Mary O’Donoghue who is CEO of Making Connections.
