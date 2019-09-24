Local Property Tax Increase – September 24th, 2019

Councillors voted to increase the base rate for the Local Property Tax in Kerry by 10% next year. A vote was taken at a special meeting of Kerry County Council; 16 councillors voted for, 12 voted against and five councillors were absent. Sinn Féin Toireasa Ferris, Fianna Fáil Cllr John Francis Flynn, Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly and Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy outline their views on the increase: