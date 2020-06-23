Local Links Kerry – June 23rd, 2020

The bus service which recorder 160,500 passenger trips last year, saw an 87% drop in passenger numbers in May compared to May 2019. They’ve announced changes to the service for the future, bigger buses, pre-booking of seats and encouraging passengers to wear facemasks. Alan O’Connell, General Manager of Local Link Kerry joins Deirdre.
