Ger Lenihan, who lived in Kerry for years and still has family in the county, lives in Murcia, Spain. The death toll in the country has overtaken that of China and Italy in recent days. He speaks of what it’s like with tough movement restrictions
Two in five Kerry businesses lay off their entire staff as a result of...
Two in five businesses in Kerry have had to lay off their entire staff as a result of COVID-19.That’s double the national average, according...
Drier than average March in Kerry
March was a drier month than average in Kerry.Met Eireann says almost 116 millimetres of rain was recorded at Valentia Observatory last month.That’s...
31 more people die as a result of COVID-19
31 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.Meanwhile, 30 more cases of the virus have been confirmed in Kerry;...
Living in Spain during Lockdown – April 10th, 2020
Housekeeping in hospitals during the Coronavirus – April 10th, 2020
Therese Kelly, who works as a housekeeper in Cork University Hospital, speaks about the concerns she has when tasked with cleaning rooms previously occupied...
Comedian Bernard Casey – April 10th, 2020
An effort to forget about COVID-19 for a few minutes and laugh – South Kerry comedian Bernard Casey with characters made famous on social...