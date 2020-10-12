Living With Dementia – October 12th, 2020

By
radiokerrypodcast
-

Kevin Quaid who has Lewy Body Dementia and his wife Helena tell their story. Their interview is part of the HSE’s Dementia Awareness Campaign which is supported by Radio Kerry. For more information: https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/4/olderpeople/dementia/about-dementia/

