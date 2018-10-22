Arthur and Liene Gabrielyn live in Gortacrissane in Listowel bought their home in 2010 and were never notified that the house was built in a flood plain.
Following heavy rainfall in 2015 and 2017, the nearby river overflowed, resulting in over a foot of water coming into the Gabrielyn home.
Eamonn Hickson visited the family one year on from their latest flooding—and he first asked Arthur about the 2017 flooding.
We Live in Fear of Our Home Flooding for the Third Time – October 22nd, 2018
Arthur and Liene Gabrielyn live in Gortacrissane in Listowel bought their home in 2010 and were never notified that the house was built in a flood plain.