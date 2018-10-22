We Live in Fear of Our Home Flooding for the Third Time – October 22nd, 2018

Arthur and Liene Gabrielyn live in Gortacrissane in Listowel bought their home in 2010 and were never notified that the house was built in a flood plain.

Following heavy rainfall in 2015 and 2017, the nearby river overflowed, resulting in over a foot of water coming into the Gabrielyn home.

Eamonn Hickson visited the family one year on from their latest flooding—and he first asked Arthur about the 2017 flooding.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/arthur2.mp3