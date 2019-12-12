‘The Little Roads of Ireland’ is a new book out with loads of photos of Kerry byroads. Writer and photographer David Rice spoke to Deirdre about his publication.
Met Éireann warning of strong winds, hail and sleet for Kerry
Met Éireann is warning of strong winds, hail and sleet for Kerry. A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the Kingdom as well...
Kerry ETB to present certificates to students tonight
Certificates will be presented to Kerry Education and Training Board students this evening.Among the speakers will be CEO of Kerry ETB Colm McEvoy.Barry O'Donnell...
Met Eireann issues weather warning for Kerry for this evening
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for eight counties including Kerry.The warning comes into place this evening at 6 o'clock and...
An Elderly Couple Robbed Of Their Savings – December 9th, 2019
An Elderly couple in Currans were robbed of their savings over the weekend by a man impersonating a Garda. Cllr Fionnan Fitzgerald is involved...
The Little Roads Of Ireland – December 9th, 2019
‘The Little Roads of Ireland’ is a new book out with loads of photos of Kerry byroads. Writer and photographer David Rice spoke to...
Cooking with Mark | December – December 9th, 2019
As we inch closer to Christmas, Mark Doe shares his tips to help achieve that 5 star Christmas Lunch!