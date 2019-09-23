A little heroes day is being held this Sunday for Kerry children living with cancer. Recovery Haven manager, Siobhan MacSweeney tells us more about the event.
Base rate for Local Property Tax to increase by 10% in Kerry next year
The base rate for the Local Property Tax in Kerry is to increase by 10% next year.Under legislation, councillors have the power annually to...
Gardaí to crack down on parents who park illegally outside Kerry schools
Gardaí have unveiled a countywide crackdown on parents who park illegally and dangerously outside of schools.Numerous complaints have been made to Gardaí in recent...
21 patients on trolleys at UHK today
There are 21 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there’s a total...
‘Little Heroes Day’ – September 23rd, 2019
Help Increase Blood Stocks – September 23rd, 2019
Blood stocks are dipping and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service are holding a blood donation Clinic in the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney for the...
The State of Homelessness In Kerry & Cork – September 23rd, 2019
Campaigns & Communications Manager with the Cork Simon Community, Paul Sheehan, speaks to Deirdre about the state of homelessness in Kerry & Cork at...