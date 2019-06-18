Fianna Fáil county councillor Jimmy Moloney is the new Cathoirleach for the Listowel Municipal District and independent councillor Dan McCarthy has become the Cathaoirleach for the Kenmare Municipal District. They outline what they hope to achieve during their term.
20-year-old Killorglin man charged with manslaughter to reappear in court next month
A 20-year-old Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has been remanded on continuing bail.Stephen O'Connor from Glencar died in Cork University Hospital on Monday, February...
Kerry TD claims new Climate Action Plan has frightened rural Ireland
A Kerry TD has claimed the new Climate Action Plan has frightened the daylights out of rural Ireland.Danny Healy-Rae has told the Dáil that...
Dingle property which was undergoing refurbishment put back on the market
A Dingle property which was undergoing refurbishment has been put back on the market.The Bridge House, which is at the junction of the Mall,...
Listowel and Kenmare Cathaoirligh on Their Plans for the Year – June 18th, 2019
Climate Action Plan Reaction – June 18th, 2019
Jerry spoke to Professor John Wenger, climate scientist at UCC; Pat O’Driscoll, county chair of the IFA, John Reen of Reen’s Garage, Main Peugeot...