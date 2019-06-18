Listowel and Kenmare Cathaoirligh on Their Plans for the Year – June 18th, 2019

Fianna Fáil county councillor Jimmy Moloney is the new Cathoirleach for the Listowel Municipal District and independent councillor Dan McCarthy has become the Cathaoirleach for the Kenmare Municipal District. They outline what they hope to achieve during their term.

