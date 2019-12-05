The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Niall Kelleher claims that free travel for those who are eligible is being eroded and limited by Irish Rail.
Calls for air quality monitoring station for Tralee
An Environmental Protection Agency air quality monitoring station needs to be introduced in Tralee.That's according to Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, John Sodeau (PRON: Su-doe)...
Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council slams Irish Rail approach to free travel pass
Ireland South MEP hits out at Shannon LNG proposal
An Ireland South MEP has written an open letter to the Government about Shannon LNG.The proposed liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford...
Limiting Use of Free Travel Pass – December 5th, 2019
The Ambulance Heroes in our Sky – December 5th, 2019
Jerry brings you an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at what goes on at the base of Ireland’s first charity air ambulance, the Irish Community Rapid...
Donal Ryan – December 4th, 2019
Joe McGill's guest on 'In Conversation' this week is Donal Ryan was born in Nenagh in North Tipperary. His first novel, The Spinning Heart...