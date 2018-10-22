The Sinn Féin presidential election candidate spoke to Jerry about her campaign with four days to go to the election.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Fine Gael HQ expected to add second candidate to contest General Election in Kerry
Fine Gael headquarters are expected to add a second candidate to contest the General Election in Kerry.Last night at the party's Kerry convention, Junior...
Liadh Ní Riada calls on President Higgins to come clean on the use of...
SF presidential candidate, Liadh Ni Riada, has written to the President seeking clarification on the use of the Government plane.During a televised debate last...
Couple let down by lack of Government support over flooding of their Listowel home
A couple who fear their Listowel home will flood for a third time have asked for Government support.Arthur and Liene Gabrielyn bought their home...
Liadh Ní Riada on her Presidential Election Campaign – October 22nd, 2018
The Sinn Féin presidential election candidate spoke to Jerry about her campaign with four days to go to the election.
We Live in Fear of Our Home Flooding for the Third Time – October...
Arthur and Liene Gabrielyn live in Gortacrissane in Listowel bought their home in 2010 and were never notified that the house was built in...
Kerry Politics: The Power, the Glory, Infighting & Castration Threats – October 22nd, 2018
Owen O’Shea and Gordon Revington spoke to Jerry about their new book, ‘A Century of Politics in the Kingdom’.