Cllr Michael Gleeson and Risteard Ó Fuáráin explain what strácáil means and why we’ll be hoping the word will be expressing the Dubs’ feelings come Sunday evening, September 1st
Garda warning to parents amid fears of out-of-control drinking at Rose of Tralee
Gardaí have warned parents to take responsibility for their children, amid fears of out-of-control teenage drinking during the forthcoming Rose of Tralee festival.A tree...
Large quantity of jewellery and cash stolen from Currow home
Gardaí are investigating after a large quantity of jewellery and cash was stolen from a house in Currow.The burglary took place Kilsarcon, Currow last...
Popular Scottish dolphin finds a home in Tralee Bay
A famous Scottish dolphin has taken up residence in Kerry.Spirtle, a bottlenose dolphin who is normally seen in Aberdeen, shot to fame after recovering...
Let’s Hope the Dubs will be Strácáil-ing! – August 19th, 2019
Danger of Rip Tides – August 19th, 2019
Dave O’Mahony of Derrynane Inshore Rescue spoke to Jerry following yesterday’s rescue of a man and two children who got into difficulties in the...
How Could a No-Deal Brexit Affect Fuel Availability? – August 19th, 2019
Kevin McPartlan, CEO of the Irish Petroleum Importers’ Association, spoke to Jerry