Let’s Help Alexis – October 13th, 2020

4-year-old Alexis O’Mahony from Killarney suffers from a rare condition called PDH. It affects her ability to breakdown food to fuel her body, and causes side effects including cerebral palsy and epilepsy. All this means the little girl requires 24-hour care. Alexis’s dad Steve tells Jerry about the fundraiser to help improve her quality of life. A member of the fund-raising committee, Pam Tracy, also speaks to Jerry. If you’d like to help Alexis, you can donate here: https://ie.gofundme.com/f/6mbkf-let039s-help-alexis

