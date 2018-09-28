Jill St John Harrington attended the parkrun in Tralee and brings the latest report or Tralee’s ‘Lets get Kerry walking’.
Residential centre for asylum seekers to open in South Kerry shortly
A former direct provision centre for asylum seekers in South Kerry is to reopen shortly to provide accommodation for people seeking international protection.The...
HSE to hire third consultant soon for Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services
The HSE is to hire another psychiatric consultant for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry shortly.This will be the third...
Kerry mother says son almost lost college place after Leaving Cert results incorrectly totted...
A Kerry mother says her son almost lost his place in college after his Leaving Cert results were incorrectly totted up.In 2016, Marie Shannon's...
The Beauty spot | September
Mary O’Donnel joins us to discuss preparing skin, hair, nails and body for colder months.
Lets get Kerry Walking | Tralee
Jill St John Harrington attended the parkrun in Tralee and brings the latest report or Tralee’s ‘Lets get Kerry walking’.
Are Kerry pubs too cold?
We got a comment from a listener which sparked a lot of reaction with regards to Kerry pubs and restaurants being cold. So are...