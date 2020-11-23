What Lessons Must be Learnt from Oaklands – November 23rd, 2020

Last Thursday, a judge ordered that the HSE take over the running of Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel which was operated in the private sector. Six people had died from COVID-19 and HIQA inspectors said they had found a centre in chaos. Fine Gael TD for Kerry and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin speaks to Jerry about his concerns. Sarah Lennon is executive director with Sage Advocacy which provides support and advice for vulnerable adults. She also gives her response.