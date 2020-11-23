Last Thursday, a judge ordered that the HSE take over the running of Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel which was operated in the private sector. Six people had died from COVID-19 and HIQA inspectors said they had found a centre in chaos. Fine Gael TD for Kerry and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin speaks to Jerry about his concerns. Sarah Lennon is executive director with Sage Advocacy which provides support and advice for vulnerable adults. She also gives her response.
No new COVID-19 related deaths and 252 new cases
The Department of Health has been notified of no additional COVID-19-related death this evening.The Department has also reported 252 new cases of the virus.88...
Tralee gardaí appeal for witnesses to hit and run
Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in the town.A young girl was knocked off her bike at Ballymullen...
Tralee man charged with possession of €85,000 worth of drugs takes up bail
A man charged with possession of €85,000 worth of drugs in Tralee has taken up bail.31-year-old Daniel Jagodzinski, of Room 12, Tralee Holiday Lodge,...
Seal Deaths in Banna – November 23rd, 2020
Niamh Stephenson has found a number of dead seals on Banna Beach in recent days. It appears the animals may have been beheaded.
What Lessons Must be Learnt from Oaklands – November 23rd, 2020
Last Thursday, a judge ordered that the HSE take over the running of Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel which was operated in the private...
Calling Telecoms Companies to Account – November 23rd, 2020
Robert Troy is Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation. Recently, he highlighted how an elderly couple had been left without...