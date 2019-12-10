Miriam McGillycuddy, solicitor, is back with us again this month for the Legal Lowdown
Fine Gael in talks to add Mike Kennelly to Kerry general election ticket
Radio Kerry understands that Fine Gael is in talks with Cllr Mike Kennelly about being added to the party ticket ahead of the next...
Kerry TD banned from asking Dáil questions for the rest of the week
Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has been banned from asking Dáil questions for the rest of the week.The punishment was handed out after the...
Nearly 1900 homes and businesses in Kerry currently without power
Nearly 1900 homes and businesses in Kerry are currently without power.According to ESB Powercheck, there are 1,800 customers without electricity in the greater Kenmare...
The impact of smoky coal burning on people’s health – December 10th, 2019
William Heaslip from Tralee shares his experience
Legal Lowdown – December 10th, 2019
Medical disclosure legislation – December 10th, 2019
Denis Naughten, Independent TD joins Jerry on the show to discuss